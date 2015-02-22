Man City do not fear Barca, insists Kompany
Manchester City have no fears heading into Tuesday's UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against Barcelona, according to Vincent Kompany.
City renew hostilities with Barca at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, having bowed out to the Spanish giants 4-1 on aggregate at the same stage of the tournament last season.
Manuel Pellegrini's City, however, head into the match on the back of two resounding league victories - a 4-1 win at Stoke City and a 5-0 drubbing of Newcastle United.
Barca suffered a shock 1-0 loss at home to Malaga in La Liga on Saturday but the Catalans still pose a significant threat with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez at Luis Enrique's disposal.
Kompany, though, said City's defenders have no reason to worry.
"The next game is a massive one now and it's one of those - if you have a good day it can be a special night," Kompany said.
"So we have to prepare and I think everyone is ready for it. We don't fear them. You don't go in at this level fearing strikers.
"We want to play against them. It's the fourth time in a year now. There's nothing new to worry us, it's a case of having the whole team at a very high level."
