Man City do not need a revolution, insists Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini insists Manchester City do not need a "revolution" after missing out on the Premier League title.

Pellegrini watched his side relegate QPR with a 6-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, Sergio Aguero producing a clinical display to score a hat-trick.

Aleksandar Kolarov, James Milner and David Silva were also on target as City secured a result that will do little other than bolster their hopes of finishing second after seeing Chelsea race clear and win the title.

Rumours have emerged that Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola could be in line to take over from Pellegrini should the Chilean be removed from his post.

But Pellegrini told Sky Sports: "I think this year we lost many points at home. But we have to finish the season the way we want to play.

"The desire the team reflects in this moment is very important for us.

"It's not easy for any team to win titles in a row in the Premier League because you have five teams who have the same power as our squad and money to spend. Of course I am sure next year we will be fighting again for the title.

"In the last four years this team won two Premier Leagues and finished second twice. We won the League Cup, the FA Cup, we must improve for the future but I never accept we are failing. It's not a revolution I think we need."