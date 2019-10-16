Man City’s Sergio Aguero unhurt after minor car crash

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was unhurt after being involved in a minor car accident on Wednesday, the PA news agency understands.

The 31-year-old has not required any medical treatment and the incident should not affect his availability for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace.

Aguero has been training at the City Football Academy as usual this week despite not playing for Argentina over the international break due to an unspecified injury.

“Sergio Aguero is not here because he’s been carrying a problem and has not been training 100 per cent with his club,” national manager Lionel Scaloni was quoted as saying at a pre-match press conference.

Sergio Aguero has started the season in fine form for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Aguero – who broke a rib and was sidelined for a fortnight after a car crash in Amsterdam two years ago – has begun this season in fine form. He has struck eight times in as many league appearances this term.

Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones have been back in training at the City Football Academy this week after groin and thigh injuries respectively.

Playmaker De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games while centre-back Stones’ absence over the past month – with Aymeric Laporte also sidelined – has forced City to play midfielder Fernandinho in defence.