Man United beat Granada while Slavia Prague hold Arsenal

Manchester United took control of their Uefa Europa League quarterfinal tie against Granada after a 2-0 first-leg victory, while Arsenal were pegged back by a late Slavia Prague equaliser at the Emirates.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team started the brighter of the two teams as the dominated possession of the ball. The Spanish side though began to find their feet in the game but then United struck as a long ball over the top from Victor Lindelof was expertly plucked out of the air by Marcus Rashford, before the Englisher striker stroked the ball into the bottom corner.

Granada looked to get back into the game in the second half but struggled to create any clear cut chances while the Red Devils also threatened without creating any clear cut openings.

United though were handed a massive boost late on as they were awarded a penalty when Bruno Fernandes was shoved in the box. The Portuguese international stepped up and managed to just sneak his shot past the keeper to put United in control of the tie.

Arsenal on the other hand produced a disappointing performance.

The Gunner toiled throughout the game but thought they had done enough to take a slender advantage into the second leg when substitute Nicholas Pepe scored in the 86th minute.

Slavia Prague, however, wouldn’t lie down and they managed to bag a late equaliser through Tomas Holes in the fourth minute of stoppage time, a vital away goal in the tie.

Arsenal will now need to win in Prague to seal their progression.