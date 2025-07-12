Yoane Wissa is ‘pushing to leave’ Brentford according to a report.

The future of the Bees striker has been subject to speculation as Brentford undergo a partially enforced overhaul in the summer transfer window.

Manager Thomas Frank swapped Brentford for Tottenham Hotspur and Bryan Mbeumo is expected to join Manchester United despite the protracted nature of negotiations between the two clubs.

Wissa chase could add to Brentford's woes

Brentford manager Keith Andrews (Image credit: Getty Images)

Captain Christian Norgaard and goalkeeper Mark Flekken have also moved on, joining Arsenal and Bundesliga runners-up Bayer Leverkusen respectively, and the west London club will be desperate to hold on to at least one of their big-hitting forwards into the 2025-26 season.

New manager Keith Andrews will need to retain some sort of firepower if he’s to keep Brentford on an even keel after an uncharacteristically tumultuous summer transfer window but talkSPORT reports that Congolese striker is keen to leave the Gtech Community Stadium.

Yoane Wissa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alex Crook reports that Frank and Tottenham have a bid in the works and that Wissa would be eager to head across London to link back up with the Danish manager, but there are other clubs interested in the striker too.

“The Bees have rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest for Wissa but talks between the two clubs are ongoing,” writes Crook.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Newcastle [United] are another club keeping tabs on the 28-year-old, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season.”

Wissa enjoyed a spectacular fourth season at Brentford and benefited from a style of play that was designed, at times, specifically to place him in scoring positions.

Thomas Frank is the new manager of Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

His return of 19 Premier League goals in 2024-25 was as many as the previous two seasons combined. Brentford finished in the top half despite the sale of Ivan Toney last summer.

If they lose Mbeumo and Wissa in the same transfer window just a year later, Brentford will be a little richer off the field but a lot poorer on it, and Andrews’ job would become a lot more difficult.

Wissa joined the Bees from Lorient in 2021 and has been a crucial player in their Premier League consolidation, scoring a total of 45 goals in 137 league appearances under Frank’s management.

His combinations both with Toney and Mbeumo or with Mbeumo individually helped the Bees to flourish as one of the more dynamic attacking sides in the middle regions of the Premier League table.