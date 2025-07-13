Quiz! Can you name every Liverpool player to have gone to a major tournament with England, since 1966?

Liverpool has been home to some of England's biggest stars over the past 70 years.

Game-changing right-backs, energetic midfielders and instinctive finishers have all represented the Liverbird and the Three Lions to varying degrees.

In the latest instalment of our quiz, we want to test your knowledge of the crossover between England's most successful club and its national team

Your task is simple. In just 15 minutes, we want you to name every Liverpool player that has represented England at a major tournament since 1966. You have 65 players to name (don't worry, some come up more than once!).

Helpfully we've arrange it via competition, so you can see how many players went to each tournament, and also what position they played. 15 minutes is starting to sound very generous...

One player escaping your mind? Simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint to set you up with a tap-in at the back post!

