Managers satisfied as Wigan and Brentford share points

Both Wigan boss Paul Cook and Brentford chief Thomas Frank were happy enough with a Sky Bet Championship point courtesy of a goalless draw at the DW Stadium.

The home side created the better chances, with Luke Daniels pulling off superb saves to deny Reece James, Gavin Massey and Chey Dunkley, who also hit the bar late on.

But the Bees were always a threat on the counter and made Wigan work for their clean sheet.

“I thought it was a very interesting game. I think they’re an excellent side who are very well coached,” said Cook.

“But in terms of penetration and effort, I did think we had the better chances.

“While there’s a tinge of disappointment not to have won it, you have to respect the opposition and the league and it’s a point towards where we want to be.

“Our lads gave everything once again and, as a manager, you can’t ask for any more.”

Wigan did get the ball in the net in the final quarter, with substitute Anthony Pilkington stabbing home Joe Garner’s flick back.

But the offside flag was long-since up and the effort was chalked off.

“I always felt there was a goal in us,” added Cook, whose side slip a place in the table but move a point further clear of the drop zone.

“We had to defend deep at times and rely on the counter attack, and maybe with a little bit more quality and belief we might have got the goal.

“But you take the point and move on to the next game.”

Brentford boss Frank was also satisfied to return south with a point.

The Bees lost Yoann Barbet through injury at the start of the second period, with Wigan letting their visitors know they had been in a game.

“It was a game of very few chances and I think it was a fair result,” said Frank, whose side came closest when Neal Maupay dragged a first-half shot wide of Christian Walton’s goal.

“We can’t get away from the fact Wigan had the better chances and we needed Luke Daniels to keep us level.

“But far too often this year we’ve been let down with our defending and giving soft goals away, so I was pleased with the solidity in that respect.

“We controlled the ‘second ball’ game we know Wigan like to do and I felt we were comfortable across the park.

“Offensively we lacked quality. Far too often we were let down by a bad decision or a bad touch.

“Our normal fluent play between the lines just wasn’t there and we weren’t good enough to play around them.

“It’s a positive point because earlier in the season we would have lost that game maybe 1-0. If you can’t win, especially in this relentless league, you must not lose.

“Sometimes you will take 0-0 because we haven’t had too many clean sheets this season.”