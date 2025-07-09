Brentford and Bryan Mbeumo growing 'frustrated' by Manchester United tactics: report

Brentford and Bryan Mbeumo are said to be growing increasingly 'frustrated' over the player's proposed move to Manchester United.

The Bees have already rejected two bids for their top scorer from last season, with the Red Devils said to be preparing a third bid as talks continue to linger on.

But with the Premier League season now just over a month away, Mbeumo's future still remains in the same position despite the Cameroon international having publicly expressed his desire to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Brentford and Bryan Mbeumo awaiting Manchester United's next move

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is still stuck in limbo regarding his future (Image credit: Getty Images)

What is clear is INEOS' thinking around transfers, having seen the previous damage Manchester United have done to themselves in previous windows. Huge fees splashed out on the likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho and even Rasmus Hojlund have not worked out as Sir Jim Ratcliffe attempts to see in a new era.

Jason Wilcox is said to be leading the talks to sign Mbeumo, but it is clear the Red Devils are not willing to pay over the odds for the 25-year-old. Two bids worth £55m and £62.5m have already been rejected for the former Troyes man.

Jason Wilcox is overseeing Manchester United's summer transfers (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a new report from the Evening Standard, both Mbeumo and Brentford have become frustrated with the slow progress. The Bees are happy with their stance, feeling it has been backed up by the prices both being bandied around Noni Madueke and Anthony Elanga's futures this window.

Brentford, therefore, believes the fee they are demanding for Mbeumo when compared to the aforementioned duo, is more than fair.

BBC Sport spoke to Brentford director of football Phil Giles last month and the 49-year-old admitted even after all the speculation regarding Mbeumo, he could still remain at the club.

"He had a fantastic season," he said. "We expected big interest in him, we have had big interest in him. He has his ideas about where he wants to take his career. He is well within his rights to do that.

"It is not impossible he is still a Brentford player next season if we agree he is going to stay."

Bryan Mbeumo scored 20 Premier League goals last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it is clear Manchester United are trying to achieve the best possible deal for Mbeumo without paying over the odds as they have for players in the past.

And with the striker admitting he wants to make the move happen, it does feel like it is only a matter of time before he makes the switch to the Theatre of Dreams.