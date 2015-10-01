Manchester City v Newcastle United: Janmaat has no fear ahead of Etihad trip

Daryl Janmaat insists Newcastle United will visit Manchester City without fear as Steve McClaren's men seek a first Premier League victory of the campaign.

McClaren went into last Saturday's game with Chelsea under significant pressure having seen his side tumble out of the League Cup at the hands of Championship side Sheffield Wednesday three days earlier.

Newcastle responded with a strong performance against the defending Premier League champions, Ayoze Perez and Georginio Wijnaldum giving them a 2-0 lead before Ramires and Willian ensured a share of the spoils for Chelsea.

That result keeps Newcastle in the bottom three with just three points to their name, and it is unlikely to get any easier for the Tyneside club at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Newcastle won 2-0 at City in the League Cup last season but their last away league win came in September 2000 at Maine Road, with their previous three visits seeing them concede 13 goals without reply.

However, with City having lost their last two league matches and surrendered top spot to Manchester United, Newcastle can afford to at least have some hope of ending that barren run.

Right-back Janmaat said: "It's important to go there on Saturday with nothing to fear. City started the season brilliantly, but maybe they are struggling a little bit more at the moment with a couple of defeats in the league.

"Hopefully the result and performance against Chelsea has answered a few questions. If we play like we did against them, I don't think anyone would be wanting to play us, including City."

Steven Taylor (hamstring), Massadio Haidara (knee), Paul Dummett (hamstring) and Emmanuel Riviere (knee) are all unavailable for Newcastle. Jack Colback (knock) and Rolando Aarons (calf) are also doubts but Cheick Tiote and Papiss Cisse are back in training.

City captain Vincent Kompany is out with a calf problem and Yaya Toure is unlikely to be risked with a hamstring issue.

David Silva is to be assessed after making his return from a calf complaint in the 2-1 Champions League win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

Eliaquim Mangala (muscle), Gael Clichy (ankle), Fabian Delph (hamstring), Samir Nasri and Kelechi Iheanacho (knocks) are all sidelined for the hosts, who required a last-gasp Sergio Aguero penalty to see off Gladbach.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart was not satisfied with City's performance in Germany but is hopeful it can be used as a springboard for a return to form.

Hart said: "The win is important and we really need to improve, but as badly as we played I think we still deserved to win. We need to get back to the first five games of the Premier League, where we were more of a balanced team.

"But the season is a long season, so you have got different stages. Hopefully that will put us in a good place for the Newcastle game."