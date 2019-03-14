Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has a message for the haters

The Manchester United forward has occasionally come under fire for his lifestyle away from the pitch, but has responded by launching a clothing label with a “Be Yourself” range inspired by the negative press he has received.

"When I was younger, I used to get criticised a lot for doing stuff off the field but at the end of the day I was just being me,” he told ESPN FC.

“I wasn't trying to impress anyone or anything like that.

"I was just being myself and that's the main reason why I started to use that slogan and to put it into a clothing brand.

"It's good to get it out there to the people. Someone might want to speak up and they might be afraid and stuff like that, so it's more about people being themselves and standing up for what they know."

The 26-year-old also shed some light on the origin of his trademark ‘J and L’ celebration.

"Before a match against West Brom away, me and Marcus [Rashford] were in the room the night before just thinking of what sort of hand celebrations we could do,” he explained.

"We were trying loads of things and I was trying to make a J and an L.

"I said if I score, I'll do it, and obviously I scored that day and I did it but people were kind of like: 'What's he doing?'

"No one really knew what it was about and then people got wind of it being a J and an L."