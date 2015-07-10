Trending

Mancini the key to Kondogbia switch

By

Geoffrey Kondogbia has revealed discussions with Roberto Mancini convinced him to join Inter from Monaco.

Roberto Mancini's vision for Inter convinced Geoffrey Kondogba a switch from Monaco to San Siro was the right move at this stage in his career.

The France international agreed a five-year contract with Inter earlier this month after a deal was agreed with the Ligue 1 side, Kondogbia opting for Mancini's side rather than their city rivals Milan.

Kondogbia is one of four new signings at Inter during the close-season after a disappointing 2014-15 campaign saw the club finish a disappointing eighth - 32 points behind champions Juventus.

"I chose Serie A because this is the right moment and the right league for me to improve as a player," he said.

"I felt Inter were closer to me and speaking to Mancini confirmed that feeling. I had no hesitations in making my choice and what was written in the papers was false. I never said yes to Milan.

"It's normal there are expectations, but so far I have not felt pressure, just a lot of enthusiasm from the fans. We are eager to do well and to win. We'll have work to do it this season.

"I've shown what I can do so far, which is why there are such expectations, but I can grow and hope to do well in this squad with so many champions."