Mancini the key to Kondogbia switch

Roberto Mancini's vision for Inter convinced Geoffrey Kondogba a switch from Monaco to San Siro was the right move at this stage in his career.

The France international agreed a five-year contract with Inter earlier this month after a deal was agreed with the Ligue 1 side, Kondogbia opting for Mancini's side rather than their city rivals Milan.

Kondogbia is one of four new signings at Inter during the close-season after a disappointing 2014-15 campaign saw the club finish a disappointing eighth - 32 points behind champions Juventus.

"I chose Serie A because this is the right moment and the right league for me to improve as a player," he said.

"I felt Inter were closer to me and speaking to Mancini confirmed that feeling. I had no hesitations in making my choice and what was written in the papers was false. I never said yes to Milan.

"It's normal there are expectations, but so far I have not felt pressure, just a lot of enthusiasm from the fans. We are eager to do well and to win. We'll have work to do it this season.

"I've shown what I can do so far, which is why there are such expectations, but I can grow and hope to do well in this squad with so many champions."