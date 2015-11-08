Mancini: Rossi deserves to be world champion

Inter boss Roberto Mancini has thrown his support behind countryman Valentino Rossi ahead of Sunday's blockbuster finale to the MotoGP season.

Rossi, 36, has led the standings for the majority of the season but holds just a seven point advantage over Yamaha team-mate Jorge Lorenzo heading into the final race.

The Italian's task is difficult, however, after being handed a penalty which sees him start the race from the back of the grid.

And with Lorenzo on pole, Rossi's faces an uphill battle to rein supreme.

"He also has recovered starting from last place," Mancini said. "I think that it won't be easy.

"He has some advantages and he also believes that he will be able to make it and this is fundamental when you have to reach a target and I am sure he will have some chances to make it.

"Ultimately we all hope that he will win this championship because he has been leading throughout the whole season so I think that he deserves it.

"If he wasn't to make it in case, it won’t change anything because he will always be the greatest pilot in the world.

"For us who support him, nothing will change even if we hope that he will win this championship because he deserves it."