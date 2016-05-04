Mangala: City should be proud of semi-final run

While lamenting a "lucky goal" and a Champions League exit, Eliaquim Mangala said Manchester City should be proud of their maiden appearance in the semi-finals.

City lost out to Real Madrid for a place in the final after going down 1-0 in Wednesday's return leg at Santiago Bernabeu, with Gareth Bale's 20th-minute delivery deflecting off Fernando and into the net.

But Mangala, who replaced the injured Vincent Kompany just 10 minutes into proceedings, was not too downbeat in the aftermath of City's 1-0 aggregate loss to the 10-time European champions.

"We conceded a lucky goal with a diverted ball. After that, Real Madrid did well to stay ahead. We failed to score," Mangala said post-match.

"There is pride at reaching the last four though. We fell to an experienced team."

Mangala and Co. will now look ahead to Sunday's blockbuster showdown against Arsenal, with both teams looking to cement their spot in the Premier League's top four.