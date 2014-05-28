Mario to Mario: Golden Boot will go in wardrobe!

The Milan forward is expected to spearhead the Azzurri’s attack in Brazil this summer after scoring 18 Serie A goals in 2013/14.

‘Super Mario’ helped Cesare Prandelli’s men reach the final of Euro 2012, converting a spot-kick in the quarter-final shootout success against England before bagging a brace to stun Germany in the semis.

The 23-year-old will line up against the Three Lions again next month, and the typically confident goal-getter is already planning where to keep his prize for ending the tournament as top scorer.

In an interview with himself to mark the launch of PUMA’s Tricks boot, he joked:

"When I win the Golden Boot, it will go in my wardrobe with the rest of my shoes!

“I always believed I would be at a World Cup. It's every child's dream to play at the World Cup. You start playing football dreaming about that. I have done well in my career and I'm lucky enough to have the chance."

And the former Manchester City striker believes Italy have grown in stature since reaching the Euro 2012 final and can now go all the way in South America.

“I believe that Italy are a stronger team now,” he said. "We are a strong team and I try to play an important part in the same way that other big players do, like [Andrea] Pirlo, [Gianluigi] Buffon and another three or four key members of the team."

