Mark Bonner agrees new three-year contract with Cambridge

Head coach Mark Bonner has been rewarded for his “huge” contribution to Cambridge’s success this season by agreeing a new three-year contract.

The 35-year-old was named interim manager following the departure of Colin Calderwood in January 2020 and was given a two-year deal in March of that year.

That would have seen him stay with the U’s until the end of the 2021/22 campaign, but he has now extended his stay following promotion to Sky Bet League One at the end of his first season in charge.

Cambridge owner Paul Barry said: “Mark has shown himself to be an exceptional coach, a great leader across the whole club and a fantastic ambassador for Cambridge United on and off the pitch.

“He would be the first to say that our success this season has been a team success – and he would be right – but his personal contribution to it in a uniquely challenging season has been huge and we are all so pleased that he will be leading the club on the next stage of this exciting journey.

“He is one of our own, cares deeply about the club and the community we serve and his new contract is very well deserved.”