Marquinhos happy to stay at PSG after earning Emery faith

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos insists he is happy with life at the Ligue 1 champions after becoming a first-choice defender under Unai Emery.

The 22-year-old has played in every game bar the 3-1 loss to Monaco since returning from Brazil's triumphant Olympic Games campaign at the end of August.

Marquinhos has regularly been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes during the past year, with Barcelona frequently touted as admirers, but the centre-back says he is fully focused on filling the void left by David Luiz since his return to Chelsea.

"A player needs confidence and opportunities. That's the case for me this year," he told a news conference ahead of PSG's Champions League clash with Basel.

"I've been able to play in consecutive matches. At the moment, everything is going well and I'm very good here."

PSG are six points behind leaders Nice after 11 games in Ligue 1 as a result of some indifferent form, although they could secure passage to the Champions League knockouts if they win at St Jakob-Park on Tuesday and Arsenal avoid defeat to Ludogorets.

Rather than become unsettled by a more difficult domestic campaign so far, Marquinhos believes a stronger Ligue 1 will benefit their attempts to become champions of Europe for the first time.

"We continue to make progress in our way of playing, in our balance. We're on the right path," he said.

"Competition in Ligue 1 is very good if you want to go far in the Champions League. We know we have to raise our game.

"We know this will be a very difficult match. Basel put us in trouble at the Parc des Princes [a 3-0 win for PSG]. Not every team can do that."