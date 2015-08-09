Marseille hit back at Bielsa following resignation

Marseille have criticised former coach Marcelo Bielsa for his attitude prior to Saturday's shock resignation, stating they would be not be held to ransom by the Argentinian's demands.

Bielsa stood down from his position straight after Marseille's 1-0 defeat to Caen on the opening weekend of Ligue 1 - explaining he had finished his work and would return to Argentina.

The 60-year-old's future at the club had been uncertain, with confusion over the expiration date of his contract fuelling rumours of him becoming Mexico coach.

And, with the start of their season shrouded in chaos, Marseille had their say on Sunday.

"The management of Olympique de Marseille has done everything to offer the club the services of a coach that can live up his responsibilities," read a statement.

"But OM can in no way be a prisoner of the requirements of someone who places his personal interests well above those of the institution.

"Olympique de Marseille is driven by unique values and has a history rich enough to refuse to submit to the law of one man.

"[Owner] Margarita Louis-Dreyfus and the club management will take, in the coming days, all necessary measures to allow OM to live from season to season and meet expectations."