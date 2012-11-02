Marseille not worried despite losing streak

Olympique Marseille coach Elie Baup played down the fact that his team have lost three matches in a row after a brilliant start to the season.

"These are defeats in three different competitions. We will be back in Ligue 1 on Sunday and we'll have to be careful against a team who have scored a lot of goals lately," Baup told the club's website ahead of Sunday's trip to Ajaccio.

Marseille lost to PSG in the League Cup on Wednesday after losing a Europa League match against Borussia Monchengladbach and a league game against Troyes.

Promoted AC Ajaccio scored four goals in their last game at Lorient (4-4).

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is doubtful for Saint-Etienne's trip to leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, French sports daily L'Equipe reported.

Aubameyang took a knock during his team's 3-0 win at Sochaux in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Saint-Etienne are fifth in the standings, seven points behind Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain can perform well without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to sports director Leonardo.

"I don't like that Ibra-dependence talk," Leonardo told reporters after PSG beat Olympique Marseille 2-0 in the League Cup on Wednesday.

"He is an important player but every player, in our squad, can take their responsibilities."

Ibrahimovic has scored 10 goals from nine league appearances.

Valenciennes may have to make do without Anthony Le Tallec when they host Sochaux on Saturday after the striker quit a training session because of Achilles pains.

"If he still feels pain [on Saturday], we will take no risk because Greg [Pujol] and Vincent [Aboubakar] are available," coach Daniel Sanchez told reporters.

Valenciennes are sixth in the table with 15 points from 10 games while Sochaux lie third from bottom on seven points.

Olympique Lyon winger Michel Bastos will sit out of his team's home game against Bastia on Sunday after he failed to recover from a back injury.

Brazilian Bastos was on his way back to fitness after having been out of action since September 16, but he relapsed.

"He had a problem last week and he is now unavailable for 10 days," coach Remi Garde was quoted as saying by L'Equipe.