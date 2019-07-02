Martinelli makes Arsenal move

Arsenal have signed 18-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano Futebol Clube for an undisclosed fee.

According to the Gunners’ website, the forward has joined on a “long-term contract”, with the deal subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

Martinelli scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Sao Paulo-based club Ituano and was called up for a training camp with the senior Brazil squad ahead of the Copa America.