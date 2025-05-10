How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United: Live streams for today's WSL clash

Manchester United and Arsenal are vying for second place

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United and see two top-tier rivals battling it out in the Women's Super League, with free live streams available globally.

Read more ► Story of the WSL season so far

Manchester United and Arsenal are battling for second place with the Gunners currently a point ahead of United.

The match will kick-off at 12.30pm BST / 07.30am ET on Saturday, May 10.

Read on to find out how to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live streams.

Arsenal vs Manchester United FREE live streams

Fans in many countries can watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the WSL for free on the WSL YouTube channel.

The channel is the free streaming service, which is promoting the women's game with live streams for Women's Super League games this season.

However, geo-restrictions apply, so certain countries will be blocked, including the UK. That's because there is a broadcast deal with the BBC.

To check if the free stream is available in your area, this page contains a list of countries with separate broadcast deals and where the stream will therefore be blocked.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the WSL from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the WSL in the UK

Arsenal vs Manchester United will be televised by broadcaster the BBC.

The game will go out on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website, starting at 12.30pm BST on May 10.

Arsenal vs Manchester United preview

Leah Williamson will hope Arsenal can finish the season on a high (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Manchester United will be about the battle for second place but also both clubs setting themselves with winning momentum heading into respective finals.

United take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final next weekend, while Arsenal take on Barcelona in the Champions League final on 24 May.

It will be a tricky game for both sides but a great one to watch for fans.

In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end as a 1-1 draw.