Arsenal have announced the departures of three of its stars before the end of the season.

The Gunners will host Manchester United in their final Women's Super League game of the campaign and so it's thought the announcements have come so players can say goodbye to fans.

That's not to say there won't be more departures from Arsenal this summer but the club have confirmed three so far.

Arsenal: Who has left the club?

Teyah Goldie won promotion with London City Lionesses this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club announced the three players in hourly intervals with fans gripped to find out who was next to leave the club.

Lina Hurtig was the first to be announced. The Sweden forward, whose penalty famously knocked the US out of the 2023 World Cup, joined the Gunners in 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She failed to become a solid figure in the starting team with other forwards like Alessia Russo claiming the shirts. But Hurtig will be remembered for her goal against Juventus earlier this season.

It was a late winner and it contributed to Arsenal topping their Women's Champions League group.

That set them on the path to the final where they play Barcelona on 24 May.

The second star to leave is Amanda Ilestedt. The Swedish defender, who has recently returned from maternity leave, joined the Gunners in 2023.

Amanda Ilestedt has been at the Gunners for two years (Image credit: Getty Images)

She made 23 appearances for Arsenal and scored three goals.

The third player to depart is Teyah Goldie, who just won promotion into the WSL with the club she has been loaned to this season in London City Lionesses.

Goldie is an academy product of the Gunners and joined the club in 2011 at the age of six. She made her first team debut in 2021 and has been sent out on loan or on the sidelines with injury since. Goldie has already had two ACL injuries in her career.

The 20-year-old ended her time at Arsenal with six appearances.

Their departures do make way for new players in the team but there are not any strong rumours linked to Arsenal at this stage.

The summer transfer window will be manager Renée Slegers first summer window in charge after being appointed as permanent boss in January.