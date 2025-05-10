Ranked! The 50 Best Premier League players of the season

The 50 Best Premier League players of the season: 50-26

It's that time of year - here at FourFourTwo we've put our heads together to come up with the best 50 players in the Premier League this season.

Tricky wingers, prolific strikers and dominant centre-backs, the Premier League really does have it all.

Without further ado here's our ranking - don’t agree with us? Tell us at on X (formerly Twitter) with the hashtag, #FFTPL50…

50. Liam Delap - Ipswich Town

Liam Delap celebrates scoring for Ipswich. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was deemed a major gamble last summer when newly-promoted Ipswich Town recruited Delap from Manchester City in a £20 million deal.

Could he do it in the big leagues? The offspring of human trebuchet Rory Delap has answered those doubters emphatically this season, with 11 goals by early April. While the Tractor Boys have languished in the dropzone, their frontman has drawn widespread praise – and even repeated calls for a senior England cap – due to his tireless efforts leading their line, which has so often been a thankless task this term.

HIGHLIGHT A goal and an assist in a 2-1 win at Spurs in November, to give Ipswich their first win of the campaign.

49. Dean Huijsen - Bournemouth

Dean Huijsen claps the Bournemouth supporters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Huijsen arrived from Juventus as a right-footed, left-sided centre-back who’s good in the air, strong in the tackle, ambitious in his approach and assured on the ball – and he’s only just turned 20. Scary.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DID YOU KNOW? Born in Amsterdam but raised in Spain (he can speak four languages), the Cherries defender impressed on debut for La Roja in March… against the Netherlands.

48. Mikkel Damsgaard - Brentford

Mikkel Damsgaard in action for Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Injury-hampered in his first two seasons, the Brentford playmaker suddenly attacked 2024/25’s assists table like a Nordic wedding crasher – by early April, only Mo Salah had more than his 10. In Denmark they call him ‘Damsinho’. We’d have gone with ‘Zidamsgaard’.

DID YOU KNOW? Fitness issues at Sampdoria turned out to be arthritis.

47. Daniel Munoz - Crystal Palace

Daniel Munoz in action for Crystal Palace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oliver Glasner’s side couldn’t function without Munoz. The 28-year-old Colombian is the wing-back they needed: he doesn’t just offer elements of wing play and full-backery in a game but seems to be doing both at once, at all times.

DID YOU KNOW? Munoz is the only player to have scored a winning goal against Spain since March 2023.

46. Callum Hudson-Odoi - Nottingham Forest

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been in fine form this season for Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hudson-Odoi has been a man for the big moments this season. Winning goals against Liverpool and Manchester City headlined a campaign in which the former Chelsea tyro, now 24, has lived up to his early promise.

HIGHLIGHT That goal at Anfield. His clipped, curled finish in off the post was, quite literally, inch-perfect.

45. Kai Havertz - Arsenal

Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates scoring (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once, Arsenal fans might’ve welcomed a few months without Havertz, but absence through injury has shown how vital he has become. He’s a classic Mikel Arteta player, exhausting opponents with his energy and physicality.

THEY SAID “Genetically, he is a powerhouse. He’s so well-built. His body absorbs everything” – Arteta.

44. Kaoru Mitoma - Brighton and Hove Albion

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all the savvy business Brighton have done in recent years, there’s a case to be made that Kaoru Mitoma has been the best of all.

This is the second time Mitoma has reached double figures for goal involvements, with only a long-term back injury that ended last season preventing a clean sweep.

Known for his intelligence, Mitoma famously turned down a professional contract at age 18 to attend the University of Tsukuba, where he wrote his thesis on the art of dribbling.

DID YOU KNOW? With his goal in Brighton’s 3-1 win against Manchester United in January, Mitoma overtook Shinji Okazaki to become Japan’s leading Premier League scorer, with 15 goals.

43. Ollie Watkins - Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring for Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though his goal involvements have reduced, Watkins is still one of the division’s most feared strikers – only Mo Salah, Erling Haaland and Son Heung-min have outscored him since he joined Villa.

HE SAID “That’s the dream – to play for Arsenal one day – but it’s a long shot.” That was in 2020, just before he left Brentford for Aston Villa; this January, they rejected Arsenal’s bid.

42. Antonee Robinson - Fulham

Antonee Robinson has been one of the best full-backs in the league this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The US international, 27, has turned heads during Fulham’s sneaky European challenge. Robinson has launched himself onto the Premier League assists podium from left-back, his rampaging runs drawing attention from opposition defenders and suitors alike.

HIGHLIGHT: Two assists at Anfield as Fulham so very nearly beat Liverpool.

41. Nicolas Jackson - Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson celebrates with his teammates after scoring for Chelsea against Djurgarden in the Conference League semi-finals (Image credit: Alamy)

Slammed last year for erratic finishing, the Senegalese striker reacted with nine goals before Christmas, only for injury in February to interrupt his progress.

HE SAID “I supported Madrid when I was young and [Karim] Benzema was missing lots of chances; later, he won the Ballon d’Or. So, I’m not worried.” – Jackson in February 2024.

40. Joao Pedro - Brighton and Hove Albion

Joao Pedro sets off on a dribble against Fulham (Image credit: Alamy)

The Brazilian – Brighton’s first big splash, for £30m in 2023 – is enjoying a fine sophomore season. Though more than half of his Albion goals have been penalties, he sets up more; his assist for Kaoru Mitoma at Bournemouth was divine.

THEY SAID “I treat him like a leader and demand a lot” – Fabian Hurzeler, on captaining Pedro against Arsenal.

39. Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze after scoring for Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

He clearly missed his link-up with Michael Olise – who wouldn’t? – but, once fully powered, Eze sparked a resurgence at Palace, providing numerous assists and spicy solo efforts. Manchester City apparently want the 26-year-old.

HIGHLIGHT A starring role in the FA Cup quarter-final win at Fulham, days after scoring his first England goal.

38. Jurrien Timber - Arsenal

Jurrien Timber has been a revelation for Arsenal this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dutchman has slotted in seamlessly after his first year in England was ravaged by injury. His versatility is invaluable: Timber has played in both full-back positions and also in central defence, against Aston Villa in January.

HIGHLIGHT A man-of-the-match display as Arsenal beat Chelsea in March, keeping the Blues’ dangerous left flank quiet for 90 minutes.

37. Anthony Gordon - Newcastle United

Anthony Gordon has continued his fine form this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once maligned for hitting the deck too easily, Gordon has developed into one of the league’s finest left wingers: fast and direct, with a killer ball up his sleeve.

THEY SAID “He handled it really well; I know from making a mistake that the moment plays on your mind” – Eddie Howe after the former Everton man missed a penalty at Goodison.

36. Dominik Szoboszlai - Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai is the first Hungarian to win the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Hungary captain is vital for Arne Slot’s side. He’s near the top of Liverpool’s rankings for distance covered, counter presses and shot-ending fast-break moves.

DID YOU KNOW? Szoboszlai is 6ft 1in but has size 7 feet. His dad gave him boots that were too small in order to stunt his growth, believing small feet would make him a better footballer.

35. Sandro Tonali - Newcastle United

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United in action. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The midfielder could easily have returned to Italy after his 10-month ban for betting. Instead, he stayed to lend Newcastle his defence-splitting passes, playing deeper or as a box-to-box dynamo.

DID YOU KNOW? Tonali’s average of 12.2km covered per 90 minutes this season puts him behind only Tomas Soucek and Dejan Kulusevski.

34. Alex Iwobi - Fulham

Alex Iwobi playing for Fulham against Chelsea, April 2025. (Image credit: Alamy)

The Nigeria international was criticised at Everton for a lack of goals and assists, but one of each against Liverpool in April took him to 13 for this season – and, crucially, gave Fulham a surprise win. This has been his best campaign yet.

DID YOU KNOW? Iwobi revealed he disguises himself as a ninja to play five-a-side incognito with his mates.

33. Elliot Anderson - Nottingham Forest

Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Southampton FC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elliot Anderson left boyhood club Newcastle last summer in search of Premier League minutes – and found much more. Now a key figure in a resurgent Nottingham Forest side, the 22-year-old midfielder has thrived in a deeper role under Nuno Espírito Santo, blending defensive grit with the creative edge that earned him the “Geordie Maradona” chant.

Voted Forest’s Player of the Month in August, he’s grown in confidence with every game and credits the club’s strong team spirit for their climb up the table. “There’s a wonderful togetherness,” he says. “We just have to keep doing the basics right.”

HIGHLIGHT Scoring his first goal for Forest in a 3–2 win over Southampton.

32. Nikola Milenkovic - Nottingham Forest

Nikola Milenkovic celebrates with his teammates. (Image credit: Alamy)

At £12m, Milenkovic has been excellent value for money. The big Serbian arrived from Fiorentina last summer and, with a set-piece threat to add to his aerial dominance in defence, has proved essential to Forest’s stunning season.

HE SAID On his hero, Nemanja Vidic: “He was willing to sacrifice for other players; to do everything not to concede; to live for a clean sheet.”

31. Luis Diaz - Liverpool

Luis Diaz celebrates after scoring his second goal for Liverpool against Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Colombian began this season like a man possessed, scoring five goals in the first five games. Pace and skill make him a thorn in the side of every defence.

HIGHLIGHT All right, so it was in the Champions League, but the hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen was the first of Diaz’s career – and in his first ever start as a No.9 for Liverpool, too.

30. Joelinton - Newcastle United

Joelinton after scoring against Nottingham Forest. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As an industrious midfield enforcer, Joelinton 2.0 is the perfect foil for Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian can still sprinkle some samba magic in among all of his hard work, too.

HIGHLIGHT Consecutive goals in consecutive wins, against Aston Villa first, and then Manchester United. Once a striker, always a striker…

29. Cody Gakpo - Liverpool

Cody Gakpo has been exceptional for Liverpool in 2024/25. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having been used in various roles by Jurgen Klopp, Gakpo has established himself under Arne Slot with some stylish displays.

HE SAID “Before I came to Liverpool, I played as a left winger, then I came here and started to play as a striker. This season, the new manager said, ‘You have to focus on the left winger position… this is your position now’.”

28. Ibrahima Konate - Liverpool

Konate celebrates scoring against Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Most defenders would look good alongside Virgil van Dijk, but Konate is no passenger. If he can iron out the odd brain fart, he is Van Dijk’s natural heir, with speed, strength and timing in the challenge.

HE SAID “Sky Sports, who decides man of the match? How is this possible?” After Ryan Gravenberch beat him to the award at Wolves.

27. Yoane Wissa - Brentford

Yoane Wissa playing for Brentford against Brighton, April 2025. (Image credit: Alamy)

The Bees like to regenerate and Wissa is 28, so his value to them was clear when they rejected Nottingham Forest’s £22m bid in January. The Congolese striker is an all-round threat, sharing goals equally: left foot, right foot and head.

HIGHLIGHT December’s neat finish against Newcastle for an eighth goal in six league home matches – all wins, with Wissa notching in each.

26. Jarrod Bowen - West Ham

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The captain still delivers even if West Ham don’t. Take his winner at Arsenal: seizing the ball on the edge of his own area, he countered, fed Aaron Wan-Bissaka and found space to nod in his cross. He’s an Irons icon, and not just for marrying Danny Dyer’s daughter.

THEY SAID Danny Dyer: “I think I’m more in love with him than Dani is.”