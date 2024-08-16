Who are the commentators and pundits on Sky Sports this weekend?

Sky Sports is the place to be for opening weekend coverage

Sky Sports' coverage of the Premier League returns on Friday as Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford, lifting the curtain on another eagerly anticipated season of action.

The evolving battle between Manchester City and Arsenal looks set to take centre stage once again over the next ten months as the Gunners look to finally leapfrog their tormentors to lift the title for the first time in 20 years.

As always, Sky Sports will be the home of the top flight action, claiming a majority of the coverage over competitors TNT Sport and Amazon Prime, but who will be hosting the action this weekend?

Last season, Sky Sports announced the arrival of the experienced Peter Drury to replace the outgoing Martin Tyler as lead commentator in the biggest games of each weekend, a trend which looks set to continue into the upcoming campaign.

The season opener at Old Trafford will be hosted by Kelly Cates on Sky Sports Main Event.

Cates will be joined in the studio by former Red Devil Roy Keane, as well as regular feature Jamie Carragher. The commentators for the game with be Rob Hawthorne, who will be joined by Gary Neville as co-commentator.

Neville has been ever-present on Sky Sports for the past decade (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Saturday night action comes from the London Stadium as a new-look West Ham side take on top four hopefuls Aston Villa in the capital. Seb Hutchinson takes the microphone for the game, with kick-off set for 5:30pm.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The action returns to the London stadium this weekend (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Super Sunday

The weekend highlight comes from Stamford Bridge as a rejuvenated Chelsea take on reigning champions Manchester City.

Peter Drury returns to the gantry for this one, joined by Gary Neville for what promises to be a thrilling affair on Sunday evening.

Enzo Maresca's first taste of Premier League action comes against his former employers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who are the pundits for Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur?

Monday Night Football returns with a bang as newly-promoted Leicester City restart their Premier League adventure at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

David Jones presents the action from the MNF studio alongside evergreen guests Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville providing a detailed view of the key talking points from the weekend just gone.

Carragher is one of the UK's biggest pundits (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

More Premier League stories

Manchester City staff ‘unsure’ Pep Guardiola will continue as manager

Premier League: Who is the referee and VAR for Manchester United vs Fulham?

Cristiano Ronaldo offered himself to Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola brutally rejected him: report