Martinez hails 'incredible' Everton character

Everton manager Roberto Martinez hailed his side's "incredible character" after they came from two goals down to claim a 3-2 Premier League win at West Brom on Monday.

Goals from Saido Berahino and Craig Dawson looked to have put West Brom in command after 54 minutes, but Romelu Lukaku inspired a superb second-half turnaround.

The Belgium striker headed in a Gerard Deulofeu cross immediately after Dawson's goal and then set up Arouna Kone for the equaliser before settling the clash six minutes from time with his second of the match.

Everton are now fifth in the table, which gives Martinez's side momentum ahead of Sunday's Merseyside derby with Liverpool.

"[We showed] Incredible character to come back and get a win. After conceding two goals we had to show a lot of character a lot of desire to improve," Martinez told Sky Sports.

"We never gave up. To score three goals from open play against West Brom speaks volumes of the quality [in our side].

"We knew it was a real good test, to be able to break them [West Brom] down and get the three points you have to put a lot of things together."

John Stones was not risked for the game due to a knee injury and Seamus Coleman again missed out because of a hamstring problem.

Asked about their status for Liverpool's visit to Goodison Park, Martinez said: "John and Seamus both wanted to be available and play, we had to be very cautious.

"They're very close but over the next two or three days we'll have a clear idea."