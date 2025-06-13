Lionesses can create history by defending their trophy this summer

England head into Euro 2025 as the defending champions after the famous victory over Germany in the 2022 final at Wembley.

It will be a tricky task to retain the title with the likes of Spain and Germany in good form but the Lionesses are capable of taking the trophy home once again.

But when do they kick-off their tournament? Find out all the information you need below.

When are England next playing?

England are in Group D (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lionesses, who are the first England senior team to be defending a major title since 1970, have found themselves in a tricky group.

They will have to face France, the Netherlands and Wales in Group D with the top two nations after all the games are played progressing to the knockout stage.

England will look to extend their good fortunes at the Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

England's first game is on 5 July, three days after the tournament begins, and they will face France first at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich.

Their next fixture takes place four days later on 9 July against the Netherlands. They will play that match at the same venue as their opening game.

Their final group fixture will be against neighbours Wales, who compete in their first-ever major tournament.

That game will be on 13 July at the Arena St.Gallen.

Ella Toone and Alessia Russo are key players for England (Image credit: 2025 The FA)

Sarina Wiegman's side suffered some blows before the tournament began with goalkeeper Mary Earps announcing her international retirement and Millie Bright withdrawing from the squad.

Fran Kirby also confirmed her international retirement but that came after Wiegman told her she would not be going to the Euros.

However, England have more than enough fire power for the tournament with the likes of Alessia Russo, Keira Wales and Alex Greenwood all named in the squad.