Euro 2025: When are England next playing?
Euro 2025 will see England try and defend their title
England head into Euro 2025 as the defending champions after the famous victory over Germany in the 2022 final at Wembley.
It will be a tricky task to retain the title with the likes of Spain and Germany in good form but the Lionesses are capable of taking the trophy home once again.
But when do they kick-off their tournament? Find out all the information you need below.
When are England next playing?
The Lionesses, who are the first England senior team to be defending a major title since 1970, have found themselves in a tricky group.
They will have to face France, the Netherlands and Wales in Group D with the top two nations after all the games are played progressing to the knockout stage.
England's first game is on 5 July, three days after the tournament begins, and they will face France first at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich.
Their next fixture takes place four days later on 9 July against the Netherlands. They will play that match at the same venue as their opening game.
Their final group fixture will be against neighbours Wales, who compete in their first-ever major tournament.
That game will be on 13 July at the Arena St.Gallen.
Sarina Wiegman's side suffered some blows before the tournament began with goalkeeper Mary Earps announcing her international retirement and Millie Bright withdrawing from the squad.
Fran Kirby also confirmed her international retirement but that came after Wiegman told her she would not be going to the Euros.
However, England have more than enough fire power for the tournament with the likes of Alessia Russo, Keira Wales and Alex Greenwood all named in the squad.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.