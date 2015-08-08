Martinez makes Atletico debut

Jackson Martinez made a low-key debut for Atletico Madrid on Saturday, playing 45 minutes in a goalless friendly draw against Guadalajara.

The Colombia striker's first appearance since making a €35million move from Porto in June has been delayed following his participation in the Copa America and a subsequent period of rest.

But he looked sharp during his one-half outing in a game that is part of a three-team tournament also featuring Leganes.

Raul Garcia wasted two excellent chances for Diego Simeone's team, while another new signing, defender Stefan Savic, had a late effort ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Atletico send another squad to Alicante later on Saturday for a 90-minute game against fellow La Liga side Real Sociedad.