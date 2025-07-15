Chelsea look to offload unwanted striker after Joao Pedro arrival: report

Chelsea want to offload one of their strikers following the arrival of João Pedro.

Pedro, 23, signed from Brighton and Hove Albion during the Club World Cup and would even go on to score in the final against PSG, earning his first piece of silverware as a Blue in the process.

But with their striker department now once again looking a little bloated after Liam Delap's transfer from Ipswich Town, too, owner Todd Boehly may once again look to balance the books.

Chelsea looking to trim down their squad ONCE again after summer arrivals

Chelsea striker Liam Delap joined from Ipswich Town this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have players coming out of their ears. Not quite literally, but their squad size is once again catching the attention, that's even before Brazilian Estevao Willian and Borussia Dortmund man Jamie Gittens arrive this summer.

With UEFA Champions League football to come, yeah, Maresca will need one or two extra bodies to help out. But with excess numbers in attack, it appears as if one striker is already being lined up for a high-profile exit.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca wants to trim down his squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, a number of clubs are keeping tabs on Nicolas Jackson. Manchester United, Aston Villa and AC Milan are all mentioned as interested parties, with the 24-year-old under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

Jackson scored 13 goals for the Blues last season and was seen as their go-to man in attack for large parts of the campaign. A hamstring injury in February halted his progress, but he did make 37 appearances overall.

Valued by Transfermakt at €50m (£43.3m), the Senegal international is well-liked by his Chelsea team-mates but now faces pressure from Delap and Pedro following their summer arrivals in west London.

According to Mail Sport, Chelsea would want £100m for the former Villarreal man, who arrived for just £23m back in 2023. His clinical edge in front of goal has often been criticised, with it clear that Maresca wanted an upgrade all along.

Nicolas Jackson could be on the move this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

It remains to be seen how much football Jackson will play next season, and in FourFourTwo's opinion, his future does appear up in the air.

A move to Manchester United might not be a bad call, especially with Ruben Amorim desperate for a new centre forward who is Premier League-proven.