Martino relaxed following Argentina fightback

Gerardo Martino says Argentina side have no reason to panic despite requiring a late comeback to ensure a 2-2 draw with Mexico on Tuesday.

Javier Hernandez and Hector Herrera put Mexico into a two-goal lead going into the final 20 minutes at the AT&T Stadium in Texas before substitute Sergio Aguero and talisman Lionel Messi levelled matters inside the final stages.

Having been caught off guard by some pacey Mexican counter-attacking, Martino's side may have considered themselves slightly fortunate to claim a draw.

However, Martino felt his side dominated proceedings and were let down by individual errors.

"Mexico's chances came about as a result of our bad start, but this serves as a reason to continue working on this," he said.

"We expected Mexico to use these tactics and we were not surprised. I think Mexico gambled on the counter-attack and did so very well.

"We had the same, or perhaps more, chances to score than Mexico but have not taken them. But I will continue with the team's strengths and keep trying with the same ideas, we still have many things to improve and can continue to build a better team.

"We made more individual than collective errors. This makes it more difficult but is also less troubling.

"Mexico never had control of the game but what they did do was score, they had a clear idea of how to go about the game and did so, but Argentina were the leaders in the game.

"We had flaws, successes and mistakes but a large percentage of the game was ours."