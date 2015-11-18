Martino relieved after Argentina win

Argentina coach Gerardo Martino said he felt joy and peace after the South American giants finally opened their World Cup qualifying account in Colombia on Tuesday.

Lucas Biglia's 20th-minute strike was the difference as Argentina downed Colombia 1-0 to secure their first win on the road to Russia 2018.

Argentina had made a winless start to World Cup qualifying, following their opening loss to Ecuador and back-to-back draws against Paraguay and Brazil, before Biglia's first international goal eased the pressure on Martino.

"I feel joy and peace that we extended what we did with Brazil," Martino said post-match.

"We had one less day of rest and played in an oppressive climate.

"If we lost people were to say that players ran less and did not support the coach, but that was not the case.

"We stood 15 metres further back than usual for a logical fatigue of the temperature, but managed the development of the match."