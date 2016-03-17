Mascherano: Our ambition is intact

Javier Mascherano said nothing has changed for Barcelona after they sealed their Champions League quarter-final berth with a 5-1 aggregate win over Arsenal.

European and Spanish champions Barca were rarely troubled by the Premier League giants as they cruised into the last eight via a 3-1 victory on Wednesday.

And winning remains the objective for the title holders, according to Mascherano.

"The team continues with the ambition intact. The desire to keep winning we'll pull forward. We have not felt that the draw was in danger at any time," he told BeIN Sports after the game.

"Globally we deserved to go through. In the Champions League you have a bad game and you're out, that's why it's so beautiful and difficult. Anyone can leave you out."

Barcelona will discover their quarter-finals opponents on Friday, with tantalising ties with Bayern Munich - led by former coach Pep Guardiola - and fierce rivals Real Madrid both possible.

For now, the club will return their focus to their domestic campaign, where they lead La Liga by eight points over next-best Atletico Madrid, who are also in the hat for the Champions League quarters.