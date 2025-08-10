‘Even the idea of being a team-mate of the likes of Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Jamie Carragher or Javier Mascherano seems amazing to me now’ Martin Skrtel recalls what it meant to play for Liverpool
The Slovakian defender spent eight-and-a-half years at Anfield
Liverpool’s transfer activity in the 2007/08 season saw some notable arrivals, with Fernando Torres that summer’s marquee arrival when he joined from Atletico Madrid for £27million.
Dutch winger Ryan Babel was another eight-figure summer acquisition, while the club also splashed the cash in the January window that season, landing Javier Mascherano from West Ham for £17million.
This meant the signing of Slovakian international Martin Skrtel, who joined from Zenit Saint Petersburg in a £6.5 million move went slightly under the radar, but over the next eight-and-a-half years, the centre-back became a fans’ favourite at Anfield.
Skrtel recalls his Liverpool spell
Skrtel would make 320 appearances for the Reds across all competitions before his 2016 departure and has reflected upon his time at Merseyside.
‘It’s a combination of honour, privilege and fulfilled dreams,” he tells FourFourTwo. “Playing football from early childhood, I always wanted to play at the top level.
“So coming to England and experiencing the Premier League in person was a dream come true. To be part of such a huge club makes it all extra special.
“Even the idea of being a team-mate of the likes of Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Jamie Carragher or Javier Mascherano seems amazing to me now.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“But at the same time, it was also a great responsibility because Liverpool have fans all over the world and the history is enormous.”
Skrtel only lifted silverware once with the Reds, scoring at Wembley when Kenny Dalglish’s side beat Cardiff City in the 2012 League Cup final.
“Football is a team sport so it should be primarily about the titles and delivering silverware for fans. Of course, I would love to have won more trophies, but I’m glad I won at least that one.
“I have only fond memories from that clash. Playing at a packed-out Wembley, scoring and lifting the trophy. What a day! The 4-0 win at home against Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout stage in March 2009 also stands out.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.