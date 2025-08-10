Liverpool’s transfer activity in the 2007/08 season saw some notable arrivals, with Fernando Torres that summer’s marquee arrival when he joined from Atletico Madrid for £27million.

Dutch winger Ryan Babel was another eight-figure summer acquisition, while the club also splashed the cash in the January window that season, landing Javier Mascherano from West Ham for £17million.

This meant the signing of Slovakian international Martin Skrtel, who joined from Zenit Saint Petersburg in a £6.5 million move went slightly under the radar, but over the next eight-and-a-half years, the centre-back became a fans’ favourite at Anfield.

Skrtel recalls his Liverpool spell

Skrtel turned out more than 300 times for the Reds

Skrtel would make 320 appearances for the Reds across all competitions before his 2016 departure and has reflected upon his time at Merseyside.

‘It’s a combination of honour, privilege and fulfilled dreams,” he tells FourFourTwo. “Playing football from early childhood, I always wanted to play at the top level.

Skrtel loved playing alongside the likes of Fernando Torres at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

“So coming to England and experiencing the Premier League in person was a dream come true. To be part of such a huge club makes it all extra special.

“Even the idea of being a team-mate of the likes of Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Jamie Carragher or Javier Mascherano seems amazing to me now.

“But at the same time, it was also a great responsibility because Liverpool have fans all over the world and the history is enormous.”

Skrtel only lifted silverware once with the Reds, scoring at Wembley when Kenny Dalglish’s side beat Cardiff City in the 2012 League Cup final.

The defender won 104 caps for Slovakia

“Football is a team sport so it should be primarily about the titles and delivering silverware for fans. Of course, I would love to have won more trophies, but I’m glad I won at least that one.

“I have only fond memories from that clash. Playing at a packed-out Wembley, scoring and lifting the trophy. What a day! The 4-0 win at home against Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout stage in March 2009 also stands out.”