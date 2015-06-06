Mascherano revels in Suarez show

Luis Suarez got what he came to Barcelona for by capping a stunning first season with a starring role in the 3-1 UEFA Champions League final victory over Juventus, according to team-mate Javier Mascherano.

Suarez arrived at Camp Nou from Liverpool at the beginning of the 2014-15 campaign and has ended it with winners' medals in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and now the Champions League.

The Uruguayan put Barca back in front in the Berlin showpiece on Saturday after Alvaro Morata had cancelled out Ivan Rakitic's fourth-minute opener, with Neymar wrapping up the win in stoppage time.

And the plaudits were not long in coming from Mascherano.

"Luis came here for this," the Argentinian told ITV Sport. "He's a great player with a positive mentality.

"He's a top player and a really good person, so I am really happy for him.

"In the season we had some difficult moments we had to pass, but we did it. We kept working and today we can celebrate."