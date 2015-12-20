Mata: We feel sorry for the fans

Manchester United's Juan Mata has apologised to the fans after another poor team performance.

United suffered a first home defeat in the Premier League this season after going down 2-1 to Norwich City, courtesy of goals from Cameron Jerome and Alex Tettey.

Anthony Martial scored Manchester United's consolation midway through the second half, but it meant little to the Old Trafford faithful who were irate at the final whistle as United dropped to a third straight defeat in all competitions, extending their winless run to six.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, Mata could only apologise to the fans.

"We feel deeply sorry for the fans, I think they’re incredible, so we have to do better for them," Mata said.

"Of course we’re disappointed. It's another very difficult day for us, but the only thing we can do now is stick together and hope that we get the win in the next game because we need it. We need to win as soon as possible.

"It’s very frustrating not to win, especially at home. We should win at Old Trafford if we want to be successful, but we haven’t done it."

With four games in the next two weeks, Mata said United desperately needed to fix their form.

"That’s football. You can’t enjoy it a lot even when you’re winning games because you have another one coming up straight away," the Spaniard said.

"That’s how we have to think after losing also, we have to try to be positive. As always, I think everyone is trying their best, but things are not working. We obviously need to win soon, but especially now that we have a lot of games in a short period of time."

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mata's team-mate Daley Blind said the players still felt the support of the fans, adding they were working hard in training to reverse the team's fortunes.

"We’re working hard out on the training ground on every aspect of the game. We must stick together as a team and work hard to improve. I believe we’ll come good doing it this way," Blind said.

"It’s important for us that the fans are standing behind us. We feel that support out on the pitch and it’s important that we stick together. We have the best fans in the world."