Mata would consider Arsenal switch

Juan Mata Senior gave the clearest indication yet that his son may be tempted by a move to the Premier League, after speaking in complimentary terms about the Gunners.

“I know Arsenal is a big club, a very important club in England, always in the Champions League, but it’s up to any club to pay the required amount to Valencia. Then we can look at the proposals,” he told Arseblog News.

“I don’t know if Valencia have received a proposal from Arsenal or any other club. We will wait to hear from them.”

The 23-year-old, who has already won 11 caps for his country’s senior side, has just returned from playing a key role in Spain’s European Under-21 Championship triumph.

The former Real Madrid youngster has also attracted interest from Liverpool among other clubs, and is likely to leave the Mestalla for pastures new this summer.

However, his father suggested that a move may not materialise in the immediate future as Mata is now on holiday.

“We’ve just returned from the U21 championships and my son has gone on holidays. As of today we haven’t spoken to anybody,” he said.

Juan Mata Senior admitted that he was unsure how much Valencia would demand for his son’s services, but Spanish publication Sport claims he has a €20 million release clause.

