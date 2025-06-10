Arsenal begin process for stunning Alejandro Garnacho swoop: report

Alejandro Garnacho is wanted by Arsenal, with the Gunners preparing a move for the Argentina international.

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the winger after Ruben Amorim’s end-of-season telling off included a meeting with Garnacho, indicating he was welcome to find a new club, after criticising the 20-year-old for his off-the-field antics since his arrival as manager in November 2024.

A failed move to Napoli in January almost promised the end for the Manchester United academy graduate, but now it seems his future is elsewhere, after new information over his next potential club has emerged.

Alejandro Garnacho is prioritising a move to Arsenal over leaving the country

Ruben Amorim has told Garnacho to leave (Image credit: Alamy)

Garnacho’s talents are clear for many to see, but the winger now appears surplus to requirements, thanks to his status as a “homegrown” product – allowing United to put any fee on this year's books to satisfy Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) rather than amortising the money over the next few years.

Arsenal are said to be in the market for another left-winger, as per The Athletic's David Ornstein, with Arsenal's first-choice in that position, Gabriel Martinelli, having only netted 14 goals in the past two seasons – one short of his entire tally during 2022/23.

Arsenal may look to improve upon Gabriel Martinelli this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per Gaston Edul from TyC Sports, Chelsea and Arsenal have enquired about Garnacho with a view to taking him away from Manchester United during the summer window.

FourFourTwo understands both clubs have proceeded with initial contact, with Garnacho set on moving to London as a preference due to the needs and wants of his young family.

A fee of around £40 million should be enough to allow the 20-year-old to leave Manchester United, with funds being allocated to allow Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbuemo and even perhaps Viktor Gyokeres to join in 2025.

Arsenal's priority, however, is at centre-forward – and the left-wing position remains one that will only be strengthened if the Gunners secure major targets across the pitch first.

Arteta is keeping an eye out for reinforcements in attack (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Garnacho needs more time to develop and maybe a move away from the pressure Old Trafford brings will stand him in good stead moving forward.

Garnacho is worth €45m, as per Transfermarkt.