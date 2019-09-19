Barcelona CEO claims Matthijs de Ligt joined Juventus for the money

Holland international De Ligt was wanted by most of Europe’s major clubs after a standout season with Ajax, and eventually opted to join the Italian champions.

However, Grau said during the presentation of the Camp Nou club’s budget that Barça, who were long considered favourites to sign the centre-back, were overlooked because De Ligt wanted the biggest pay day.

Juve will reportedly pay De Ligt €8 million per year plus €4 million in bonuses over the next five years.

“We made him an offer, but he preferred to go to Juve where Italian taxation allows him to earn a higher net salary,” Grau said, as reported by Football Italia.

Grau also commented on Barcelona’s pursuit of PSG winger Neymar, who left Catalonia for a world record €222 million fee two years ago.

“We made a very big effort for him,” he said.

“The club did everything possible with two offers, one with and one without players in exchange but still sustainable.

“The feeling, however, is that PSG never really opened up to a sale.”

NOW READ...

RANKED! The 101 best players in the Premier League right now

QUIZ! Can you name the last 20 Champions League or European Cup-winning managers?