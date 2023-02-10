Matty Cash explains how to defend against Kylian Mbappe: 'he's not quicker than me'

Matty Cash has joked that he's quicker than Kylian Mbappe, after facing the PSG star last year.

The Aston Villa right-back lined up against Mbappe for Poland in the World Cup last-16 clash in Qatar and ended up with the star's shirt. When talking about how to defend against Mbappe, however, he jested that he could beat him in a foot race, having got the better in a few one-on-ones.

Ever loyal to his colleagues, too, Cash mentioned that the best goalkeeper in the world right now would have to be Emi Martinez, who won the World Cup in the end with Argentina. Touch of class, that.

Matty Cash says that Kylian Mbappe was a bigger test than Lionel Messi

"A few days leading up to the France game, we watched videos of him and he was lightning," Cash told LadBible (opens in new tab).

"[On] the day of the game, I just sat in my room and watched clips of him. Just sort of, how am I gonna stop him, really. And we had a good battle, I think. One vs. one, I think there was a few times he sort of got around me and then a few where I won it off him.

Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the World Cup (Image credit: Getty)

"We had a few one-on-one races as well. He's not quicker than me. No, I'm joking. Is that what it is with him? Is it the pace? He is lightning. Like, you know, obviously he's a fantastic footballer with a brilliant eye for goal, and so many attributes. Yeah. But if it's one thing from your perspective. Pace.

"Mbappe or Messi, who was a harder challenge? Well, Messi was the other side of the pitch so I'd say on Mbappe. Yeah. I think Messi's quality speaks for itself. His way to pass, the way he controls the ball, is obviously, I don't need to sit here and explain Messi. But I think for me, Mbappé was the hardest test, yeah.

"Would you say that Lionel Messi is the GOAT? Yeah, I think so. Yeah. I think... It's difficult, isn't it? Because like, them two, him and Ronaldo, have done it at the top for years and years. So it's hard to sort of single out one. I think they're both- they're both GOATs."

Matty Cash says Emi Martinez is the best in the world right now (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

As well as praising Mbappe and Messi, Cash reckons that Emi Martinez is the best goalkeeper in the world right now.

"Definitely one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment," he said. "I'd say he is probably [the best]. I think he is, isn't he? He's just won the World Cup. Basically, not won 'em it, but he's obviously [had a] major, major impact on them winning the World Cup. I think he's up there with the best in the world."