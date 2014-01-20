Matuidi delighted by defence in Nantes romp

The defending champions also kept a clean sheet for the first time in eight competitive matches in the match played on Sunday, and Matuidi underlined the importance of staying tight at the back.

"I think we started really well, we tried to recover the ball high up the pitch, which helped us to win," Matuidi said.

"We knew we would dominate possession but we wanted to recover the ball really fast - within 15 seconds after we lost it - we did that and it kept us on top.

"It's important that we didn't concede a goal - it's a positive sign that we managed to correct this part of our game because it's been a while since we've kept a clean sheet."

Goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu also described it as PSG's best performance of the season so far.

"Yes maybe it was one of our most perfect games because we dominated almost all of it," Sirigu said.

"I think it was one of our most complete performances of the season."