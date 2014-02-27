Matuidi eyeing Champions League glory with PSG

Matuidi penned an extension to keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2018 on Wednesday, becoming the latest player to commit his future to PSG following Thiago Motta's decision to add another year to his contract.

Defending Ligue 1 champions PSG are five points clear at the summit of the French top flight and have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after a superb 4-0 first leg win at Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16.

Former Saint-Etienne man Matuidi was on target in that game and is hopeful of one day winning Europe's premier club competition.

"Of course, the Champions League is one of my objectives and one day I hope to lift that prestigious trophy," Matuidi told PSG's official website.

"But before then, we have to keep working hard. We're on the right track, so why not as soon as possible."

Matuidi's immediate focus is on Sunday's meeting with arch rivals Marseille in a match known in France as 'Le Classique'.

PSG could complete a first league double over Marseille since 2003 with victory in a contest that has a special feel for Matuidi.

"Matches between Paris and Marseille really are different," he added. "There is a long-standing rivalry between the two sides.

"We play for Paris Saint-Germain and we want to defend our colours. We will do everything we can to win.

"It is still just a league match, worth three points, like the last one against Toulouse. But you also feel that this match is a little bit special."