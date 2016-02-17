Matuidi: PSG want to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as well

Blaise Matuidi is optimistic about Paris Saint-Germain's chances of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League and has called for a repeat victory over Chelsea in the away leg.

Goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani sandwiched John Obi Mikel's equaliser in a 2-1 success at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

A draw in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on March 9 would secure PSG's passage to the last eight, but Matuidi wants the Ligue 1 champions to aim for another win.

"We won the first leg and now have an advantage, so we can be satisfied," Matuidi told Le Parisien.

"We will have to be careful, though, because Chelsea got an away goal. We have some regrets over Chelsea's goal, but we were pleased with our overall performance.

"Unfortunately, we were missing a few more goals. But it was still one of our better performances this season.

"We will go to London to win there as well. We will have to show the same spirit we showed in the first leg. We want to impose our own game again, because we know Chelsea have some very talented attackers.

"Both teams are very close to each other. Chelsea are a great team, but PSG have also become a great team since we first met in the Champions League three years ago."