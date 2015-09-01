Maturity, fitness vital for Shelvey

Swansea City midfielder Jonjo Shelvey believes his maturity and fitness have been keys to earning an England recall.

Shelvey, 23, was named in the England squad for Euro 2016 qualifiers against San Marino and Switzerland as he looks set to earn his second international cap.

The former Liverpool midfielder said finally growing up and maturing had been crucial to his turnaround.

"I have grown up a lot. I've had to because I am married with a child now," Shelvey told British media.

"It has made a difference. I have more stability in my life, more security at home and feel a bit more comfortable. Hopefully I can kick on and get on with my career now.

"It was after the stag do where I thought, 'It is time to really knuckle down'. There were 50 of us. It was probably on the flight back when I knew I had to change.

"I got my stag do out of the way and then I worked day in, day out with a personal trainer back home in Essex.

"He really put me through my paces. He worked me hard and I wanted to kill him sometimes, but he was spot on."

Shelvey was still at Liverpool during his one and only previous England appearance, which came against San Marino.

Having helped Swansea into fourth in the Premier League early in the season, the midfielder said his move from Liverpool was worth it.

"I could have just stayed at Liverpool, been on the bench and tried to fight for a place there," Shelvey said.

"But I wanted to come away and play regular football."