Mayweather tops 2015 list of highest-paid athletes at $300M
Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James are a few of the names that appear on Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes.
Floyd Mayweather Jr and Manny Pacquiao top Forbes' annual list of the highest-paid athletes after being involved in the 'Fight of the Century'.
The Las Vegas bout generated more than $500m as the sporting world tuned in to see Mayweather make it 48-0 by a unanimous decision.
And that bumper cash windfall is enough to put the duo well clear in Forbes' findings. The top 100 athletes on the list, earned a total of $3.2 billion over the past year, a 17 per cent increase over last year's list.
Mayweather is atop the list at an estimated $300 million in earnings. It's the second year in a row the undefeated boxer has been at the top spot.
Here are the top 10, their respective sports and total earnings.
- Floyd Mayweather, boxing, $300 million
- Manny Pacquiao, boxing, $160 million
- Cristiano Ronaldo, football, $79 million
- Lionel Messi, football, $73.8 million
- Roger Federer, tennis, $67 million
- LeBron James, basketball, $64.8 million
- Kevin Durant, basketball, $54.1 million
- Phil Mickelson, golf, $50.8 million
- Tiger Woods, golf, $50.6 million
- Kobe Bryant, basketball, $49.5 million
