Mazzarri laments Inter misfortune

Michele Pazienza and Panagiotis Kone struck to cancel out Mauro Icardi's two goals on Saturday, before Diego Milito missed a penalty for Inter seven minutes from time.

The result left the hosts in fifth and without a win in four games, and Mazzarri felt that the breaks had gone against them - while lamenting his decision not to fire up his side at the interval.

"It's incredible, we seem to be missing clear chances and even managed to miss the only penalty we've received all season, despite a champion like Milito taking the responsibility," Mazzarri told Sky Sport Italia.

"Maybe we're just so out of practice that we never score them. It was logical that Diego Milito would take the penalty, as he's always taken them and he had fresh legs, unlike Rodrigo Palacio at that stage of the game.

"I wouldn't say we were unlucky, but incidents went against us. Bologna's first goal went through a sea of legs, the second went in because Rolando slipped over.

"At the moment, everything is happening like this. What are the odds of having a penalty after 33 games and not scoring it? It's just one of those periods where we pay the price for every single mistake. We analyse everything and correct errors in training, but we concede these strange goals.

"In Verona (a 2-0 win last month), I shouted at the players at half-time to raise the adrenaline, as every now and then we lose concentration and intensity. We ended up winning.

"I regret telling the players (here) they were in control and to stay calm. I should have smashed up the locker room!

"These players need to be shaken up and have the adrenaline kept to a maximum."

Despite the draw, Inter remain in contention for a UEFA Europa League qualifying spot, but with Parma, Atlanta, Verona and Lazio all within five points, Mazzarri knows his side could still miss out on European football next season.

He added: "As we are Inter and must always try to win, it can happen that we take the lead and then this fear sets in, as these are very young players. They feel the pressure after recent results.

"For those who saw the games all season, they'd think we deserve Europe. For those who saw the last four games they might think we didn't.

"Football is not an exact science, so even a strong side might not qualify for Europe."