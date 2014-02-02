Mazzarri not focused on bus incident at Juve

The visitors' preparations for the Serie A fixture were disrupted when their bus apparently came under fire as it arrived at Juventus Stadium on Sunday.

However, while Mazzarri acknowledged the incident, he was keen to focus on the match itself.

"I prefer to concentrate on the game, maybe we can discuss it afterwards," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"Personally these things motivate me even more and I hope that my players, after the fright, can also use it to fire themselves up and produce a top performance.

"We've prepared for this match very well and we'll give it our best."