Mazzarri 'very happy' about Holebas-Capoue row

Watford coach Walter Mazzarri insists he had no issue with Etienne Capoue and Jose Holebas engaging in a very public row after last Sunday's Premier League victory against Middlesbrough.

Holebas netted a stunning second-half winner at the Riverside, but snared the spotlight in a very different way when he was seen arguing with team-mate Capoue at full-time.

Mazzarri, speaking ahead of this weekend's trip to Swansea City, was not concerned by the spectacle, though, claiming to be "very happy" with his players' actions.

"Let me explain to you the situation – even in training they usually play on the same side, so they are always both talking to each other and trying to improve each other, telling them what position they should be playing," he explained. "Go more in front, go more left, go more back.

"They are always talking to each other, they are very good friends and I'm actually very happy about this because for me the fact they talk a lot on the pitch, in training, shows that they want to improve their football."

The Hornets head to Wales sitting 10th in the table, having earned seven of their 11 points on the road.