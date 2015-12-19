McClaren rues De Jong miss

Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren was left to rue Siem de Jong missing a gilt-edged opportunity as his side were held 1-1 by rock-bottom Aston Villa.

Fabricio Coloccini bundled home a first-half opener for Newcastle at a soaking St James' Park in Saturday's Premier League encounter.

De Jong then had a great chance to make it 2-0 after the break, but he somehow headed wide inside the six-yard area from Georginio Wijnaldum's pin-point centre with the goal gaping.

And Jordan Ayew's screamer levelled proceedings to bring Villa back into the game shortly after, but McClaren felt the match should already have been put beyond reach.

"We had three clear-cut ones, [but] the defining moment was Siem's chance that we missed," he told Sky Sports.

"It's one of those things. Two minutes later they equalised, but it could have been 2-0."

Even after Villa's leveller Newcastle had chances to seal the points, with Wijnaldum and Ayoze Perez also failing from close range.

McClaren added: "There were two good chances for Gini Wijnaldum and Ayoze Perez.

"Another day and you take those chances. They were difficult, difficult conditions.

"I'd say that was a battling point and two points lost. I just saw three clear-cut chances. I'm proud of the players – they kept going forward and forward."