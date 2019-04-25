McIntyre remains confident he can save Dundee from relegation

Jim McIntyre insists he still trusts his methods to save Dundee from the drop.

The former Ross County boss was brought in to pick up the pieces after Neil McCann’s sacking but the change in manager has not improved the Dark Blues’ fortunes, with McIntyre guiding his side to just three wins from his 26 Ladbrokes Premiership games in charge.

That has left Dundee languishing six points adrift at the bottom, while a run of eight straight defeats has left the Dens Park outfit’s reserves of confidence empty.

But McIntyre, who previously steered former clubs Dunfermline and County away from dangerous brushes with demotion, is not ready to ditch the approach that has brought him success in the past.

“It’s hard to stay upbeat and confident, I won’t lie,” he said. “But I’ve got a strong family network and having been through this situation before really helps too.

“I’ve been through it a couple of times and managed to come through it, so you look back to those times and what you did to cope with certain situations.

“I’ve got good friends in the game too who I speak to as well. But ultimately you’ve got to trust in what you do and how I manage and it’s been proven with my track record.

“When you have to make so many changes in January you’re having to gamble a wee bit, but those changes were needed in my opinion and that will determine whether we’re successful or not.”

McIntyre still believes “100 per cent” that his side can turn it around, but admits they have to do better in both boxes.

However, he rejected the allegations from some supporters following last weekend’s defeat to St Johnstone that his players do not care about the club’s current plight.

“Whether you are a full-time player here, someone whose contract is coming to an end or a loan player, none of us want to have a relegation on our CV. It’s as simple as that,” said McIntyre.

“It’s the easiest thing in the world to throw out there that the players don’t care when something is not going your way on a football field.

“For my money, we more than matched St Johnstone for an hour last week but when the first goal went in, things changed. That’s what I meant when I spoke about us having a fragility. That’s just a consequence of the run we’ve been on.

“There’s been a lot of games that would have gone our way if we’d been better in the key areas and that’s where the confidence suffers.

“It’s certainly not down to a lack of effort. It’s a lack of self-belief if anything.”

Dundee now have just four games left to rescue their top-flight status but McIntyre hopes victory over Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday could be the spark that ignites a remarkable rescue mission.

He said: “I’ve continually said to the players that we are still in this fight. One result can spark it.

“We’re equally aware that we are running out of games – we’re not stupid.

“But it’s right to say that if we can get a result this weekend against Motherwell, with Hamilton and St Mirren both still to come here, then we’ll give ourselves a chance.”