McNamara, Wright hit with suspensions

The two managers - who both admitted charges of misconduct - were sent to the stands during St Johnstone's 1-0 win at Dundee United on March 12 as tempers frayed on the touchline.

On Thursday, the SFA found the duo guilty of various breaches of disciplinary rule 203, which relates to misconduct at a match by a member of team staff.

United boss McNamara was issued with a five-match ban, three of which apply immediately, with the other two suspended until the end of next season.

The former Celtic player was found guilty of "misconduct at a match by the repeated use of offensive, insulting and abusive language."

His counterpart Wright, meanwhile, was handed a one-match ban, suspended until the end of 2014.

Wright's ban came for "misconduct at a match by leaving the technical area in the absence of special circumstances and by adopting a threatening and aggressive attitude towards an opposing member of team staff."