McShane not surprised by strong Hull start

Steve Bruce's side climbed into the top half with Saturday's 1-0 victory over Sunderland, a result that ended a four-match winless run in all competitions.

The gap between the KC Stadium outfit, hotly tipped for an immediate return to the Championship, and the relegation zone is now six points.

But McShane was confident from the outset that Hull would be able to compete in the Premier League following Bruce's shrewd dealings in the transfer market.

"The manager has brought some brilliant players in who are also great characters and have a very good attitude," he told the club's official website.

"Those players deserve to be doing well because they’re doing the right things around the place. Most of all, they're performing out on the pitch and so the amount of points we've got doesn't surprise me.

"I could see something like this happening when the manager signed these players. It's great that it's actually happening and that we're picking up points. It's going well at the moment."