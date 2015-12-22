Melo hit with three-game ban
Felipe Melo has been given a three-game ban for a kick on Lucas Biglia, while Edin Dzeko has been suspended for two for verbal abuse.
Inter midfielder Felipe Melo has been banned for three matches following his high kick on Lazio captain Lucas Biglia.
The Brazilian - who three minutes earlier had clumsily given away the deciding penalty - planted a boot on his opponent's shoulder towards the end of Inter's 2-1 defeat at San Siro and was issued a straight red card for the offence.
Serie A have now deemed that the incident classifies as "deliberate violent conduct" and have issued a three-game suspension, meaning Melo will sit out the clashes with Empoli, Sassuolo and Atalanta in January.
Roma striker Edin Dzeko has been given a two-game ban, meanwhile, as a result of "repeatedly addressing the referee with abusive language" in the 2-0 win over Genoa on Sunday.
The Bosnia-Herzegovina forward will miss the trip to Chievo on January 6 and the home clash with AC Milan four days later.
Atalanta have also been slapped with a €15,000 fine after supporters were found guilty of "chants expressing discrimination relating to territorial origin" against Napoli.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.